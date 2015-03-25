FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PayPal to pay $7.7 mln in sanctions case
March 25, 2015 / 6:00 PM / 2 years ago

PayPal to pay $7.7 mln in sanctions case

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, March 25 (Reuters) - Mobile payments firm PayPal is set to pay $7.7 million in a settlement with the U.S. Treasury Department over violations of numerous sanctions programs, including Iran, Cuba and Sudan, Treasury said in a statement on Wednesday.

PayPal, the payments division of the e-commerce company EBay Inc, did not adequately screen its transactions for U.S. sanctions targets for several years through 2013, resulting in 486 apparent violations of U.S. law, Treasury said. 1.usa.gov/19lyHIK

PayPal also dismissed alerts and processed about $7,000 worth of payments for Kursud Zafer Cire, a Turkish national on the Treasury sanctions blacklist, according to the statement. U.S. companies are not allowed to do business with people on the list, who are considered enemies of the United States. (Reporting by Anna Yukhananov; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

