U.S. investigating Treasury market in light of Oct. 2014 "flash crash"
January 19, 2016 / 3:12 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. investigating Treasury market in light of Oct. 2014 "flash crash"

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Jan 19 (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury on Tuesday launched an in-depth investigation into the workings of the Treasury securities market in light of the “flash crash” on Oct. 15, 2014, when the market was jolted with volatility.

Calling it the most comprehensive review of the market in decades, the department said the report will also look into gathering data on Treasury cash securities and whether the public would benefit from additional information about transactions. The first step announced on Tuesday was requesting information from the public.

“The Treasury market remains the deepest, most liquid market in the world, a source of safety and liquidity, and a haven in times of turbulence,” Antonio Weiss, counselor to the Treasury Secretary, said in a statement. (Reporting by Lisa Lambert; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

