U.S. sees deflation risk in Europe, plans G-20 effort to boost global demand
September 12, 2014 / 9:31 PM / 3 years ago

U.S. sees deflation risk in Europe, plans G-20 effort to boost global demand

Howard Schneider

2 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Sept 12 (Reuters) - The United States is planning to push Europe towards new and more aggressive efforts to boost demand and economic growth amid a renewed risk of deflation in the euro zone, a senior Treasury official said on Friday.

G-20 finance ministers and central bankers will meet in Australia late next week and the official said that lagging global growth will top the agenda.

The U.S. hopes over the next two months to craft a commitment from the world’s top economies to boost investment and infrastructure spending and take other steps to prop up aggregate demand in the short term.

Europe will be a focus, with Germany singled out for its large current account surplus as a nation that could help its neighbors by spending and importing more, an argument the U.S. has pressed before.

“Boosting domestic demand is key and efforts to do so should be supported by decisive actions across a full range of economic policies, fiscal, structural and monetary,” said the official, who called the still-anemic inflation rate in the currency union “dangerously low.”

“The very long recovery from the Great Recession has failed to gain solid and durable momentum.” (Reporting by Howard Schneider; Editing by James Dalgleish)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
