(Corrects to make clear Indian Finance Minister has not yet resigned)

WASHINGTON, June 19 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner has postponed his scheduled trip to India because the finance minister there is expected to resign and become a presidential candidate, the Treasury said on Tuesday.

The trip, which had been slated for June 27-28, will be rescheduled in coming months, the department said in a statement. (Reporting by Washington Economics Team)