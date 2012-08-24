FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Treasury raises $62.4 mln in TARP bank share offering
August 24, 2012 / 1:20 PM / in 5 years

Treasury raises $62.4 mln in TARP bank share offering

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Aug 24 (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury said on Friday it had raised $62.4 million from an offering of preferred shares in four banks that received bailout funds from its Troubled Asset Relief Program.

TARP, which was not actually used to buy troubled assets as originally intended, helped support ailing financial institutions during the crisis.

The banks involved in the latest transaction were BNC Bancorp, First Community Corporation, First National Corporation and Mackinac Financial Corporation.

