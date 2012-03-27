US Treasury-Iran airline, officials help ship arms

WASHINGTON, March 27 (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury said on T uesday it had identified an Iranian cargo airline, three Iranian military officials and a Nigerian shipping agent as helping to support arms shipments to the Middle East and Africa.

The airline is Yas Air, based in Tehran. The officials, who Treasury links to Iran’s Revolutionary Guard, are Esmail Ghani, Sayyid Tabatabaei and Hosein Aghajani. The Nigerian shipping agent is Ali Jega.

Treasury said Jega was involved in a weapons shipment seized in Nigeria in October 2010, which it says was coordinated by Iran and aimed at Gambia. The seizure uncovered grenades, rockets, mortars and ammunition hidden in construction materials, the Treasury said. (Reporting by Pedro Nicolaci da Costa; Editing by James Dalgleish)