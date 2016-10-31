FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
U.S. Treasury's Lew warns against financial system complacency
#Market News
October 31, 2016 / 5:10 PM / 10 months ago

U.S. Treasury's Lew warns against financial system complacency

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OXFORD, England, Oct 31 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack Lew on Monday cautioned against a false sense of complacency in the financial system just because it weathered the initial shock of Britain's vote to leave the European Union.

"In the week after the British referendum I spoke to the heads of almost every big financial institution just to get their assessment of the impact and I don't think any of them was sorry they had more capital," Lew said in remarks at the Oxford Union Society.

"I'm very proud of the work that we've done on financial reform. I only hope that the fact that we've been able to withstand shocks, like the referendum here in the U.K., doesn't make for a false sense of complacency," Lew added.

Reporting by David Lawder; Editing by Chris Reese

