UPDATE 1-U.S. Treasury's Lew urges China to stick to its reform path

WASHINGTON, Nov 10 (Reuters) - China needs to stick to its reform path and should not try to compete by driving down its currency exchange rate, U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack Lew said on Tuesday.

“The test will be when the pressures are on their exchange rate...and we’ve made it clear to them that it’s essential from our perspective, that it can’t be that they compete by driving down their exchange rate,” Lew said.

China is currently rebalancing its economy towards consumption-led growth. Worries over China’s economic slowdown and possible interest rate rises by the U.S. Federal Reserve have led to a wave of capital outflows that intensified after Beijing’s surprise devaluation of the yuan on Aug. 11.

Many U.S. lawmakers have repeatedly complained that China deliberately undervalues its currency to gain a competitive advantage in international markets.

Lew said that the United States must hold China accountable to the commitments it has made and urge China to proceed with reforms for itself and the global interest.

Lew noted China’s leaders have consistently committed themselves in public and private to reforms but warned, “the proof of the pudding is in the eating and we have to see where they go implementing now their new five-year plan and are they willing to sustain the disruption that comes from having the reforms put in place.”

Lew was speaking at a conference organized by a major Wall Street trade group, the Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association.

He also said he was open to discussions on technical tweaks to the Dodd-Frank financial reforms, but not on the main policies contained within it. (Reporting by Lindsay Dunsmuir; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)