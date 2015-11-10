FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. Treasury's Lew urges China to stick to its reform path
November 10, 2015 / 1:47 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. Treasury's Lew urges China to stick to its reform path

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Nov 10 (Reuters) - China needs to stick to its reform path and should not try to compete by driving down its currency exchange rate, U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack Lew said on Tuesday.

China is currently rebalancing its economy towards consumption-led growth. Lew said that the United States must hold China accountable to the commitments it has made.

Lew was speaking at a conference organized by a major Wall Street trade group, the Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association. (Reporting by Lindsay Dunsmuir; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

