FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
US Treasury's Lew heading to Europe for talks on economy
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
Breakingviews
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 29, 2013 / 7:16 PM / 5 years ago

US Treasury's Lew heading to Europe for talks on economy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, March 29 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack Lew will travel to Europe in early April, his second international trip since taking office a month ago, to discuss recent deterioration in the euro zone and prospects for boosting global economic growth.

Lew will travel to Brussels, Frankfurt and Berlin on April 8-9 to meet with the leaders of the European Council and the European Commission as well as European Central Bank chief Mario Draghi, among others, the Treasury said on Friday.

He will hold “discussions with his counterparts on economic developments in Europe and policies to boost global growth and promote financial stability,” the Treasury said in a statement.

The euro zone crisis flared up again recently after a bailout of Cyprus’ banks hit despositors for the first time since the crisis started, raising fears of contagion and possible bank runs.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.