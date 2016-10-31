FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. Treasury's Lew urges UK and EU to ensure smooth Brexit
October 31, 2016 / 11:30 AM / 10 months ago

U.S. Treasury's Lew urges UK and EU to ensure smooth Brexit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 31 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack Lew said Britain and the European Union need to ensure their economies remain "highly integrated" when Britain leaves the bloc after he met financial industry representatives in London on Monday.

"The Secretary reiterated that a transparent, smooth and cooperative process that results in a highly integrated economic relationship is in the best interests of Europe, the United States, and the global economy," a spokeswoman for Lew said.

"Secretary Lew added that the United States remains committed to maintaining its Special Relationship with the UK and its strong partnership with the EU."

Lew met senior executives from Barclays, Standard Chartered, the London Stock Exchange, Citigroup , J.P. Morgan and a trade body in London. He is scheduled to speak publicly in Oxford later on Monday. (Reporting by David Milliken; Editing by William Schomberg)

