FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. Treasury's Miller "pleased" by S&P U.S. credit outlook upgrade
Sections
Featured
California 'horror' fires kill at least 38, deadliest in state history
California wildfires
California 'horror' fires kill at least 38, deadliest in state history
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 10, 2013 / 7:46 PM / in 4 years

U.S. Treasury's Miller "pleased" by S&P U.S. credit outlook upgrade

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, June 10 (Reuters) - A U.S. Treasury Department official on Monday said a revised U.S. credit rating outlook by Standard and Poor’s was a signal the world’s largest credit rater is recognizing improvement in the economy and fiscal outlook.

“We’re pleased that they are recognizing the progress in the U.S. economy and fiscal results,” Mary Miller, Treasury’s undersecretary for domestic finance, told reporters.

Miller would not comment on how much relief the U.S. credit rating to “stable” from “negative” would provide Congress aiming to reach a broader budget deal, but reiterated lawmakers should not delay in raising the debt ceiling.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.