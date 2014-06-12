FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. Treasury's domestic finance chief Miller to step down
June 12, 2014

U.S. Treasury's domestic finance chief Miller to step down

WASHINGTON, June 12 (Reuters) - Mary Miller, the U.S. Treasury’s top official for domestic finance and a key player in implementing the Dodd-Frank Wall Street reforms, will step down in early September, a Treasury spokesperson said on Thursday.

As Treasury under secretary for domestic finance, Miller was also the Obama administration’s lead debt management official, operating largely behind the scenes in Washington power battles over the nation’s deficit and the government’s debt ceiling. (Reporting by Timothy Ahmann; Editing by James Dalgleish)

