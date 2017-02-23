FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mnuchin wants "very significant" tax reform by August recess-CNBC
February 23, 2017 / 12:46 PM / 6 months ago

Mnuchin wants "very significant" tax reform by August recess-CNBC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 23 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said he wants to see "very significant" tax reform passed before Congress' August recess.

"We are committed to tax reforms," Mnuchin told CNBC, in what was his first interview since taking office.

Last week the U.S. Senate voted to confirm the former Goldman Sachs banker as Treasury Secretary, installing the President Donald Trump administration's point-man on tax reform, financial deregulation and economic diplomacy efforts. (Reporting by Sweta Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

