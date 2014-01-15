FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. Senate panel backs Raskin for Treasury post, again
January 15, 2014 / 6:20 PM / 4 years ago

U.S. Senate panel backs Raskin for Treasury post, again

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Jan 15 (Reuters) - A U.S. Senate committee backed Federal Reserve Governor Sarah Bloom Raskin on Wednesday to be the Treasury Department’s No. 2 official, sending the nomination to the full Senate for a second time where final approval looks likely.

The Senate Finance Committee approved the nomination unanimously. It had already backed Raskin for the job in December, but the full chamber failed to vote on her nomination before it lapsed at the end of 2013.

It is not clear how soon a final vote will be held.

A former Maryland banking regulator, Raskin is expected to be a central figure in the roll-out of new Wall Street regulations aimed at preventing future financial crises.

