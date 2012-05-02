Advisors to US Treasury:Keep FRNs to 2 yrs or less

WASHINGTON, May 2 (Reuters) - Wall Street advisors to the U.S. Treasury Department said that if it does start issuing floating-rate notes they should initially carry a maturity of two years or less, according to minutes issued on Wednesday.

The Treasury said it was still considering the possibility of the new class of debt, which would carry an interest rate that floated in response to some reference index but there was no consensus yet on what index to use.

According to the minutes, the Treasury said even if it decides to go ahead with the new notes, “system limitations” would prevent it from being able to issue them until 2013.

A committee of representatives from top Wall Street firms advises Treasury about market conditions ahead of each quarterly refunding.