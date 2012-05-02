FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Advisors to US Treasury:Keep FRNs to 2 yrs or less
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Dry weather could propel California wildfires that killed 21
U.S.
Dry weather could propel California wildfires that killed 21
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 2, 2012 / 1:25 PM / 5 years ago

Advisors to US Treasury:Keep FRNs to 2 yrs or less

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, May 2 (Reuters) - Wall Street advisors to the U.S. Treasury Department said that if it does start issuing floating-rate notes they should initially carry a maturity of two years or less, according to minutes issued on Wednesday.

The Treasury said it was still considering the possibility of the new class of debt, which would carry an interest rate that floated in response to some reference index but there was no consensus yet on what index to use.

According to the minutes, the Treasury said even if it decides to go ahead with the new notes, “system limitations” would prevent it from being able to issue them until 2013.

A committee of representatives from top Wall Street firms advises Treasury about market conditions ahead of each quarterly refunding.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.