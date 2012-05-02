FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US Treasury: Won't give date for FRN decision
#Market News
May 2, 2012 / 2:45 PM / 5 years ago

US Treasury: Won't give date for FRN decision

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, May 2 (Reuters) - A senior U.S. Treasury Department debt manager said on Wednesday he couldn’t specify when a decision will be taken about issuing floating-rate debt but said it will be done gradually if it happens.

Matthew Rutherford, acting assistant Treasury secretary for financial markets, told a press conference there wasn’t a consensus on what a floating rate would be pegged to and said Treasury would have to make changes in its systems to issue the new type of debt.

“We want to make sure it is a good decision from a debt management perspective,” he said, noting that Treasury has been looking at new debt products for some time and has gotten generally positive feedback.

“There’s quite a bit of demand for high quality, low duration instruments in the system,” he said. “So I think that most people think that this is something that, if we decide to pursue it, would be very well received and it’s something that’s already accepted in the marketplace...it’s a very simple product.”

