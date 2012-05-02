FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US Treasury still mulling floating-rate debt sales
#Market News
May 2, 2012 / 1:05 PM / in 5 years

US Treasury still mulling floating-rate debt sales

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, May 2 (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury Department continues to study the possibility of selling floating-rate debt but hasn’t made a decision yet and is uncertain when it will do so, a Treasury official said on Wednesday.

The Treasury announced a $72-billion quarterly refunding of three-year, 10-year and 30-year debt securities to take place next week and said the sales will raise about $35.3 billion of new cash for the government.

A Treasury official said feedback received from financial institutions about issuing floating-rate notes has been mostly positive but said the department was still studying the issue. “Treasury will announce its conclusion about issuance of FRNs at a later date, after our analysis has been completed,” the department said in a statement.

