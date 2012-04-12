FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
US Treasury-price of stability is eternal vigilance
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Dry weather could propel California wildfires that killed 21
U.S.
Dry weather could propel California wildfires that killed 21
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 12, 2012 / 8:30 PM / 5 years ago

US Treasury-price of stability is eternal vigilance

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, April 12 (Reuters) - Regulatory authorities have made substantial progress restoring trust in the nation’s financial system but will have to stay on their toes to make sure it remains sound, a senior U.S. Treasury Department official said on Thursday.

“Constant vigilance is needed, which is why the Dodd-Frank Act conceives of a forward-looking, dynamic approach to monitoring risk and maintaining financial stability,” Treasury’s assistant secretary for financial institutions, Cyrus Amir-Mokkri, told a conference at the Ford Foundation in New York.

A text of his remarks was issued in advance in Washington.

Amir-Mokkri said the 2007-2009 financial crisis had exposed weaknesses in regulation and showed how the failure of a significant firm can wreak havoc on confidence.

The Dodd-Frank regulatory overhaul goes a long way toward tightening rules that will, among other things, better regulate banks and allow for orderly liquidations if necessary, he said.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.