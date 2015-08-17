FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Foreigners buy U.S. long-term securities for 5th straight month in June
August 17, 2015 / 8:11 PM / 2 years ago

Foreigners buy U.S. long-term securities for 5th straight month in June

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Aug 17 (Reuters) - Foreigners bought long-term U.S. securities for a fifth straight month in June, data from the U.S. Treasury Department showed on Monday.

Net buying of long-term U.S. assets totaled $103.1 billion in June, rising from a net inflow of $93 billion in May.

However, including short-dated assets such as bills, overseas investors sold $110.3 billion in June, compared with purchases of $109.6 billion in the previous month.

Data also showed foreign investors bought $69.8 billion in U.S. Treasuries in June, the largest purchases since February 2014. (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Bill Rigby)

