Foreigners buy U.S. long-term securities for 5th straight month in June

NEW YORK, Aug 17 (Reuters) - Foreigners bought long-term U.S. securities for a fifth straight month in June, data from the U.S. Treasury Department showed on Monday.

Net buying of long-term U.S. assets totaled $103.1 billion in June, rising from a net inflow of $93 billion in May.

However, including short-dated assets such as bills, overseas investors sold $110.3 billion in June, compared with purchases of $109.6 billion in the previous month.

Data also showed foreign investors bought $69.8 billion in U.S. Treasuries in June, the largest purchases since February 2014. (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Bill Rigby)