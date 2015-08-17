UPDATE 1-Foreign buys of U.S. Treasuries in June rise to highest since February 2014

(Recasts, adds details on breakdown of capital flows)

NEW YORK, Aug 17 (Reuters) - Foreign inflows to U.S. Treasuries climbed in June to their highest level in 16 months, data from the U.S. Treasury Department showed on Monday, as worries about Greece and Chinese equities prompted a flight to safe havens.

Offshore purchases of U.S. Treasuries totaled $69.8 billion in June, the largest since February 2014, when inflows hit $90.5 billion.

Foreign investors bought U.S. government debt for a fourth consecutive month in June. Benchmark U.S. Treasuries, however, ended the month with a yield of 2.3330 percent, higher than the 2.1280 percent at the beginning of the month.

Greece’s financial troubles have been one of the major global stories for the first half of the year, culminating in an historic “No” vote in early July for another bailout deal that would involve more austerity measures for debt-weary Greeks.

As Greece struggled, China was in its own tailspin, courtesy of its stock market. A heavy sell-off in Chinese stocks in late June to early July wiped out as much as $4 trillion in share values. Both events underpinned safe-haven assets such as U.S. Treasuries and German bonds, and weighed on riskier assets such as equities.

U.S. equities showed an outflow of $22 billion for the month of June, from net selling of $14 billion in stocks in May. June’s outflows were the largest since November 2014.

Overall, data showed foreign investors bought long-term U.S. securities for a fifth consecutive month in June. Net buying of long-term U.S. assets totaled $103.1 billion, up from a net inflow of $93 billion in May.

However, including short-dated assets such as bills, overseas investors sold $110.3 billion in June, compared with purchases of $109.6 billion in the previous month.

Meanwhile, China’s holdings of U.S. Treasuries increased for a fourth straight month in June to $1.271 trillion. China is still the largest holder of U.S. government debt, though is holdings peaked at $1.317 trillion in November 2013.

Japan had the second-largest holdings of U.S. Treasuries, with $1.197 trillion, down from $1.214 trillion in May. Japan’s Treasury holdings have been falling for three straight months.

Belgium, the third-largest holder of U.S. debt as recently as February, increased its holdings in June to $207.7 billion, from $202.8 billion in May.

The euro zone country’s holdings of U.S. Treasuries peaked at a record $381.4 billion in March 2014, but have since dropped more than 40 percent, the data showed. (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; editing by Bill Rigby and Dan Grebler)