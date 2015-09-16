FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Foreign buying of long-term U.S. securities fell in July
Sections
Featured
Miami zoo secures animals ahead of ferocious Hurricane Irma
IRMA
Miami zoo secures animals ahead of ferocious Hurricane Irma
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 16, 2015 / 8:21 PM / 2 years ago

Foreign buying of long-term U.S. securities fell in July

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Foreign buying of long-term U.S. securities, including government and corporate, dropped significantly in July, data from the U.S. Treasury Department showed on Wednesday.

Foreigners bought long-term U.S. assets totaling just $7.7 billion in July, down from $103.1 billion in June. Including short-dated assets such as bills, however, overseas investors bought $141.9 billion in July, after selling a net $129.7 billion the previous month.

Data also showed foreign investors sold $28.7 billion in U.S. Treasuries, the first such outflow in five months.

China’s holdings of U.S. Treasuries declined in July to $1.240 trillion, the smallest since February 2015. (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.