Foreigners buy long-term U.S. assets in August -U.S. Treasury data

NEW YORK, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Foreigners purchased long-term U.S. securities for a seventh straight month in August, data from the U.S. Treasury Department showed on Friday.

Foreigners bought long-term U.S. assets totaling $20.4 billion in August, up from $7.7 billion in July. Including short-dated assets such as bills, however, overseas investors sold U.S. assets amounting to $9.2 billion, after buying $141 billion in July.

Data also showed foreign investors sold U.S. Treasuries for a second straight month with outflows of $34.96 billion, from net sales of $28.7 billion the previous month. That was the largest outflow since January. (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Bernard Orr)