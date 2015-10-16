FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Foreigners buy long-term U.S. assets in August -U.S. Treasury data
Sections
Featured
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
U.S.
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Mexico
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 16, 2015 / 8:10 PM / 2 years ago

Foreigners buy long-term U.S. assets in August -U.S. Treasury data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Foreigners purchased long-term U.S. securities for a seventh straight month in August, data from the U.S. Treasury Department showed on Friday.

Foreigners bought long-term U.S. assets totaling $20.4 billion in August, up from $7.7 billion in July. Including short-dated assets such as bills, however, overseas investors sold U.S. assets amounting to $9.2 billion, after buying $141 billion in July.

Data also showed foreign investors sold U.S. Treasuries for a second straight month with outflows of $34.96 billion, from net sales of $28.7 billion the previous month. That was the largest outflow since January. (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Bernard Orr)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.