UPDATE 1-Foreign sell U.S. Treasuries in Aug., largest outflows since Jan.

NEW YORK, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Foreign investors sold Treasuries for a second straight month in August, marking the largest outflows since January, as global central banks continued to sell U.S. government debt.

Foreign outflows from the U.S. Treasury market totaled nearly $35 billion in August, up from $28.7 billion in July, data from the U.S. Treasury Department showed on Friday.

Foreign official institutions, which include global central banks, sold $41.1 billion in Treasuries, wiping out purchases from private investors totaling $8.9 billion.

Major central banks have sold U.S. Treasuries for 11 straight months. Emerging market economies led by Brazil, India, and Mexico were among the biggest sellers.

That was consistent with market speculation that emerging market countries have been selling U.S. Treasury debt in an effort to prop up their weakening currencies and stem capital outflows triggered by a slowdown in their economies .

But China’s holdings of U.S. Treasuries rose during the month, to $1.270 trillion in August, up from revised holdings of $1.269 trillion in July. Last month, Treasury data showed that China had $1.240 trillion in U.S. government bonds.

The world’s second biggest economy remains the largest holder of U.S. Treasuries; its holdings peaked at $1.317 trillion in November 2013.

Japan was the second largest holder of U.S. Treasuries with $1.197 trillion, slightly down from $1.2 trillion in July.

Belgium, which was the third largest holder of U.S. debt as recently as February, slashed its holdings in August to $110.7 billion from $155.5 billion in July.

Belgium’s holdings of U.S. Treasuries peaked at a record $381.4 billion in March 2014, but have since dropped nearly 60 percent, the data showed.

Data also showed that foreigners purchased long-term U.S. securities for a seventh straight month in August.

Foreigners bought long-term U.S. assets totaling $20.4 billion in August, up from $7.7 billion in July. Including short-dated assets such as bills, however, overseas investors sold U.S. assets amounting to $9.2 billion, after buying $141 billion in July.

U.S. equities, meanwhile, showed an outflow of $6.0 billion in August, from an inflow of $3.6 billion in July. (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Bernard Orr and Leslie Adler)