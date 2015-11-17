FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Foreigners buy long-term U.S. assets in September -U.S. Treasury data
#Market News
November 17, 2015 / 9:16 PM / 2 years ago

Foreigners buy long-term U.S. assets in September -U.S. Treasury data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Foreigners purchased long-term U.S. securities for an eighth straight month in September, data from the U.S. Treasury Department showed on Tuesday.

Foreigners bought long-term U.S. assets totaling $33.6 billion in September from a revised $20.8 billion in August. Including short-dated instruments such as bills, however, overseas investors sold a whopping $175.1 billion in U.S. assets in September, after selling a revised $8.5 billion the previous month.

Data also showed foreign investors bought U.S. Treasuries totaling $17.4 billion in September, after selling them for two straight months. (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Chris Reese)

