Foreigners buy long-term U.S. assets in September -U.S. Treasury data

NEW YORK, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Foreigners purchased long-term U.S. securities for an eighth straight month in September, data from the U.S. Treasury Department showed on Tuesday.

Foreigners bought long-term U.S. assets totaling $33.6 billion in September from a revised $20.8 billion in August. Including short-dated instruments such as bills, however, overseas investors sold a whopping $175.1 billion in U.S. assets in September, after selling a revised $8.5 billion the previous month.

Data also showed foreign investors bought U.S. Treasuries totaling $17.4 billion in September, after selling them for two straight months. (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Chris Reese)