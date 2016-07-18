UPDATE 1-Foreigners sell U.S. Treasuries for second month -data

(Adds details on U.S. Treasury holdings)

By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss

NEW YORK, July 18 (Reuters) - Foreigners sold U.S. Treasury bonds and notes for a second straight month in May, data from the U.S. Treasury department showed on Monday, as investors believed that the Federal Reserve would raise interest rates more than once this year.

The month of May showed higher U.S. inflation data and hawkish minutes from a Fed policy meeting. The minutes suggested that the Fed would likely raise rates in subsequent months if economic data points to stronger U.S. second-quarter economic growth along with higher inflation and employment.

That view, however, has since faded as an uncertain global economic outlook, Britain's shock vote to exit the European Union, and a slew of geopolitical events have more or less ensured the Fed will hold rates for some time.

U.S. data showed on Monday that foreign investors sold $18.29 billion in U.S. Treasuries in May, after selling a record $74.6 billion the previous month. April's outflow was the largest since the U.S. Treasury Department started recording Treasury debt transactions in January 1978.

Foreign official institutions, which include central banks, sold $23.42 billion in U.S. government bonds, while private offshore investors bought $8.13 billion.

Yields on U.S. 10-year Treasury notes at the beginning of May were 1.8650 percent, hitting a high of 1.8900 late in the month.

China remained the largest foreign holder of U.S. government debt, with $1.2440 trillion in May from $1.2428 trillion in April.

Japan, the No. 2 foreign U.S. Treasury debt holder, posted lower U.S. government debt holdings of $1.133 trillion, down from $1.143 trillion in April.

Data also showed that offshore investors bought $41.1 billion in long-term U.S. assets, after selling $67.4 billion in April. Including shorter-dated securities, overseas investors sold $11 billion in May, after buying $93.1 billion in March. (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Chris Reese and James Dalgleish)