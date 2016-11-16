FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
November 16, 2016 / 9:30 PM / 9 months ago

Foreigners sell record amount of U.S. Treasuries in September -Treasury

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Foreigners sold a record amount of U.S. Treasury bonds and notes in September, data from the U.S. Treasury Department showed on Wednesday.

September's outflow of $76.6 billion in U.S. government debt was the largest since the department started recording Treasury debt transactions in January 1978.

Data also showed foreigners sold long-term U.S. securities in September. Offshore investors unloaded $26.2 billion in long-term U.S assets after buying a revised $45.5 billion the previous month.

Including shorter-dated securities, however, overseas investors sold $152.9 billion in September, after buying $40 billion in August. (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Tom Brown)

