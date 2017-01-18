China sells U.S. Treasuries for 6th straight month in November-data

NEW YORK, Jan 18 (Reuters) - China's holdings of U.S. Treasuries declined for a sixth straight month in November, data from the U.S. Treasury Department showed on Wednesday, as the world's second largest economy continued to dip into its reserves to prop up a weakening yuan.

China's holdings declined to $1.049 trillion, a drop of about $66 billion. Japan remained the largest non-U.S. holder of Treasuries for a second straight month in November, holding $1.108 trillion in the U.S. government bonds.

Data also showed foreigners bought $30.8 billion in long-term U.S. assets in November after buying $9.3 billion the previous month. Including shorter-dated securities, overseas investors purchased $23.7 billion in November, after buying $20.6 billion in October (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss)