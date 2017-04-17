Foreigners buy U.S. long-term securities in February -Treasury data

NEW YORK, April 17 (Reuters) - Foreigners bought long-term U.S. securities for a second straight month in February, data from the U.S. Treasury department showed on Monday.

Offshore investors purchased $53.4 billion in long-term U.S assets in February after buying $5.9 billion the previous month. Net overseas inflows, including shorter-dated securities, totaled $19.3 billion in February, down from $121.2 billion in January.

Foreign investors also sold $13.5 billion in Treasuries in February. (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Dan Grebler)