4 months ago
Foreigners buy U.S. long-term securities in February -Treasury data
April 17, 2017 / 8:14 PM / 4 months ago

Foreigners buy U.S. long-term securities in February -Treasury data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, April 17 (Reuters) - Foreigners bought long-term U.S. securities for a second straight month in February, data from the U.S. Treasury department showed on Monday.

Offshore investors purchased $53.4 billion in long-term U.S assets in February after buying $5.9 billion the previous month. Net overseas inflows, including shorter-dated securities, totaled $19.3 billion in February, down from $121.2 billion in January.

Foreign investors also sold $13.5 billion in Treasuries in February. (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Dan Grebler)

