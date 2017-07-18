UPDATE 1-Japan purchases U.S. Treasuries again in May

* China's U.S. bond holdings rise in line with currency reserves

* Foreigners buy most Treasuries in nearly two years (Recasts, adds details on latest data)

July 18 (Reuters) - Japan resumed purchases of U.S. Treasuries in May, retaining its status as United States' largest creditor, while China raised its stakes in U.S. government debt for a fourth straight month, U.S. Treasury Department data showed on Tuesday.

Japan's holding of Treasuries grew to $1.111 trillion in May from $1.107 trillion in April. In March, Japan's holdings totaled $1.121 trillion.

China's stake in U.S. government securities increased to $1.102 trillion, the second most behind Japan, from $1.092 trillion in April.

China's higher Treasuries holdings was in step with its rising foreign exchange reserves in the wake of tighter capital controls and a weaker dollar.

Overall, foreign investors bought $46.37 billion in Treasuries, which was the most since June 2015 when they bought $72.01 billion. In April, they sold $22.53 billion in U.S. government debt.

Meanwhile, foreign private investors and government authorities bought the most long-term U.S. securities in 10 months in May as the Dow Jones Industrials and S&P 500 posted gains and benchmark Treasury yields fell for a second straight month.

Offshore investors purchased $91.9 billion in long-term U.S. assets in May, more than the revised $9.7 billion they bought the previous month. May's amount was the highest since the $95.1 billion they bought in July 2016.

They were net buyers of U.S. assets with the inclusion of shorter-dated securities, totaling $57.3 billion in May, less than the revised $74.4 billion in April. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli and Leslie Adler)