Foreigners sell long-term U.S. assets in January -Treasury data
March 15, 2016 / 8:10 PM / a year ago

Foreigners sell long-term U.S. assets in January -Treasury data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, March 15 (Reuters) - Foreigners sold long-term U.S. securities for a second straight month in January, data from the U.S. Treasury department showed on Tuesday.

Foreigners sold $12 billion in long-term U.S. assets, after sales of $29.4 billion in December. However, including shorter-dated securities, overseas investors bought $118.4 billion in January, after selling $106.8 billion the previous month.

Foreigners sold $50.4 billion in Treasuries, after selling $35.9 billion in December. (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by James Dalgleish)

