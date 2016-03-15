UPDATE 1-Foreigners sell U.S. Treasuries for 2nd month in January -Treasury

(Recasts, adds details)

NEW YORK, March 15 (Reuters) - Foreigners sold U.S. Treasury bonds and notes for a second straight month in January, data from the U.S. Treasury showed on Tuesday, with market participants pricing in several rate increases by the Federal Reserve this year.

Overseas investors sold $50.4 billion in U.S. Treasury debt during the month, up from outflows of $35.9 billion in December. Foreign investors have sold Treasuries in five of the last seven months.

Foreign official institutions, mainly central banks, sold $57.2 billion in U.S. Treasuries, offsetting purchases of $7.6 billion from private investors in the month of January.

China’s holdings of U.S. Treasuries declined for a second consecutive month in January, at $1.238 trillion. However, it remains the largest holder of U.S. Treasuries.

Japan, the second-largest U.S. Treasury debt holder, posted higher U.S. government debt holdings at $1.124 trillion. It was Japan’s first increase in seven months.

Overall, foreign central bank holdings of U.S. Treasuries grew to $6.183 trillion in January, from $6.148 trillion the previous month.

Data also showed foreigners sold $12 billion in long-term U.S. assets, after sales of $29.4 billion in December. However, including shorter-dated securities, overseas investors bought $118.4 billion in January, after selling $106.8 billion the previous month.

U.S. equities showed an inflow of $4.5 billion in January, from an outflow of $13.8 billion in December, as foreign investors bought American stocks for the first time in six months.

U.S. corporate debt continued to draw buyers in January, with inflows of $6.1 billion. Foreigners have purchased U.S. corporate bonds for the last 17 months. (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by James Dalgleish and Dan Grebler)