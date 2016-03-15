FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Foreigners sell U.S. Treasuries for 2nd month in January -Treasury
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 15, 2016 / 8:55 PM / a year ago

UPDATE 1-Foreigners sell U.S. Treasuries for 2nd month in January -Treasury

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Recasts, adds details)

NEW YORK, March 15 (Reuters) - Foreigners sold U.S. Treasury bonds and notes for a second straight month in January, data from the U.S. Treasury showed on Tuesday, with market participants pricing in several rate increases by the Federal Reserve this year.

Overseas investors sold $50.4 billion in U.S. Treasury debt during the month, up from outflows of $35.9 billion in December. Foreign investors have sold Treasuries in five of the last seven months.

Foreign official institutions, mainly central banks, sold $57.2 billion in U.S. Treasuries, offsetting purchases of $7.6 billion from private investors in the month of January.

China’s holdings of U.S. Treasuries declined for a second consecutive month in January, at $1.238 trillion. However, it remains the largest holder of U.S. Treasuries.

Japan, the second-largest U.S. Treasury debt holder, posted higher U.S. government debt holdings at $1.124 trillion. It was Japan’s first increase in seven months.

Overall, foreign central bank holdings of U.S. Treasuries grew to $6.183 trillion in January, from $6.148 trillion the previous month.

Data also showed foreigners sold $12 billion in long-term U.S. assets, after sales of $29.4 billion in December. However, including shorter-dated securities, overseas investors bought $118.4 billion in January, after selling $106.8 billion the previous month.

U.S. equities showed an inflow of $4.5 billion in January, from an outflow of $13.8 billion in December, as foreign investors bought American stocks for the first time in six months.

U.S. corporate debt continued to draw buyers in January, with inflows of $6.1 billion. Foreigners have purchased U.S. corporate bonds for the last 17 months. (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by James Dalgleish and Dan Grebler)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.