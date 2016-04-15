FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Foreigners buy long-term U.S. assets in February -Treasury data
#Market News
April 15, 2016 / 8:25 PM / a year ago

Foreigners buy long-term U.S. assets in February -Treasury data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, April 15 (Reuters) - Foreigners bought long-term U.S. securities for the first time in three months in February, data from the U.S. Treasury department showed on Friday.

Offshore investors purchased $72 billion in long-term U.S. assets, after sales of $11.9 billion in January. Including shorter-dated securities, overseas investors bought $33.5 billion in February, after buying a revised $116.6 billion the previous month.

Foreigners in February bought $9.91 billion in U.S. Treasuries after selling $50.4 billion in January. (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Chris Reese)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
