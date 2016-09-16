FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Foreigners buy long-term U.S. assets in July -Treasury data
#Market News
September 16, 2016 / 8:05 PM / a year ago

Foreigners buy long-term U.S. assets in July -Treasury data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Foreigners bought long-term U.S. securities in July, after selling them the previous month, data from the U.S. Treasury Department showed on Friday.

Offshore investors purchased $103.9 billion in long-term securities in July after selling $500 million in June.

The June sales figure was previously reported at $3.6 billion.

Including shorter-dated securities, overseas investors bought $140.6 billion in U.S. assets, compared with a revised $194.5 billion sold in June.

Data also showed foreign investors sold U.S. Treasuries for a fourth straight month in July. They sold $13.1 billion in U.S. government debt, following $32.9 billion in sales in June. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Andrew Hay)

