5 months ago
Foreigners sell U.S. Treasuries for 10th month in January -Treasury data
March 15, 2017 / 8:14 PM / 5 months ago

Foreigners sell U.S. Treasuries for 10th month in January -Treasury data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, March 15 (Reuters) - Foreigners sold U.S. Treasuries for a 10th straight month in January, with ouflows of $6.97 billion, data from the U.S. Treasury department showed on Wednesday.

Foreign official institutions, which include central banks, sold $44.86 billion in Treasuries, offsetting purchases by private investors for the month totaling $38.08 billion.

The data also showed offshore investors bought $6.3 billion in long-term U.S. assets in January, after selling $12.9 billion the previous month. Including shorter-dated securities, foreigners bought $110.4 billion in U.S. assets in January, after selling $65.3 billion in December. (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Sandra Maler)

