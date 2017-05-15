CORRECTED-Foreigners buy U.S. long-term securities in March -Treasury data

(In last paragraph, corrects to bought $24.39 billion in Treasuries, not $29.85 billion; $13.5 billion in sales in February, not revised $10.59 billion in sales)

May 15 (Reuters) - Foreigners purchased long-term U.S. securities for a third consecutive month in March, data from the U.S. Treasury department showed on Monday.

Offshore investors purchased $59.8 billion in long-term U.S. assets in March after buying revised $53.1 billion the preceding month.

However, they ended up being net sellers of U.S. assets with the inclusion of shorter-dated securities, totaling $700 million in March. This compared with a revised $13.2 billion in purchases in February.

Foreign investors bought $24.39 billion in Treasuries in March, compared with a revised $13.5 billion in sales in February. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)