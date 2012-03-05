U.S. Treasury takes aim at Syrian radio, tv

WASHINGTON, March 5 (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury Department on Monday barred Americans from any dealings with Syria’s state-owned radio and television stations because it said they support the Syrian government’s crackdown on its own people.

“The General Organization of Radio and TV has served as an arm of the Syrian regime as it mounts increasingly barbaric attacks on its own population and seeks both to mask and legitimize its violence,” Treasury said in a statement.

Treasury said it “stands with the Syrian people” against the violence backed by the Syrian radio and television organization.

It added a warning: “Any individuals or institutions supporting its abhorrent behavior will be targeted and cut off from the international financial system.”

The United Nations says Syrian security forces have killed more than 7,500 civilians in a year-long crackdown on protests against the government of President Bashar al-Assad.

The action by Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) makes the Syrian radio and television organization subject to sanctions imposed against the government of Syria under an executive order that took effect in August 2011.

Essentially, the order prohibits Americans from engaging in business with any Syrian state-owned entity.