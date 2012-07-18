FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. Treasury sanctions Syrian government officials
July 18, 2012 / 3:26 PM / in 5 years

U.S. Treasury sanctions Syrian government officials

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, July 18 (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury Department on Wednesday ratcheted up efforts to restrict the Syrian government by adding 29 officials to the list of those facing sanctions.

The United States also designated five companies linked to the Syrian government agency responsible for non-conventional weapons programs, and one company controlled by Rami Makhluf, who the Treasury statement called a “corrupt crony” of President Bashar al-Assad. The companies and government officials are subject to U.S. and international sanctions.

Violence in Syria has caused more than 10,000 deaths as Bashar al-Assad has waged a bloody, 15-month crackdown against opposition forces.

The United States is “unwavering” in its commitment “to pressure the Assad regime to end the carnage and relinquish power,” David Cohen, the Treasury’s undersecretary for terrorism and financial intelligence, said in a statement. (Reporting By Margaret Chadbourn; Editing by Vicki Allen)

