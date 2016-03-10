U.S. Senate banking panel approves Szubin for Treasury post

WASHINGTON, March 10 (Reuters) - The U.S. Senate Banking Committee approved Adam Szubin as the Treasury undersecretary for terrorism and financial crimes by a 14-8 vote on Thursday, nearly 11 months after President Barack Obama nominated him to the post.

Obama nominated Szubin in April 2015 for the post, which is in charge of cutting off money illegally flowing to nations such as Iran and North Korea and groups including Islamic State.

But his nomination got caught up in partisan fighting over Obama’s foreign policy, particularly his Iran policy, between the administration of Obama, a Democrat, and Republicans who control Congress. (Reporting by Patricia Zengerle; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)