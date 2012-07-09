FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Treasury to sell stock and debt in TARP banks
#Market News
July 9, 2012 / 1:06 PM / in 5 years

Treasury to sell stock and debt in TARP banks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, July 9 (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury on Monday said it would sell a new round of assets acquired from banks during its mid-crisis bailout of the financial sector.

Treasury said it would sell preferred stock and subordinated debt investments in the following banks: First Western Financial, Inc.; CBS Banc-Corp; Exchange Bank; Market Street Bancshares; Fidelity Financial Corporation; Marquette National Corporation; Premier Financial Bancorp., Inc.; Diamond Bancorp., Inc.; Park Bancorporation; Trinity Capital Corporation; First Community Financial; Commonwealth Bancshares.

The auctions will begin “on or about” July 23.

