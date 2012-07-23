U.S. Treasury to sell stock and debt in TARP banks

WASHINGTON, July 23 (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury on Monday said it would hold an auction over the course of the day to sell another round of assets acquired from banks during its mid-crisis bailout of the financial sector.

Treasury said it would sell preferred stock and subordinated debt investments in the following banks: First Western Financial, Inc.; CBS Banc-Corp; Exchange Bank; Market Street Bancshares, Inc.; Fidelity Financial Corporation; Marquette National Corporation; Premier Financial Bancorp., Inc.; Diamond Bancorp., Inc.; Park Bancorporation; Trinity Capital Corporation; First Community Financial; Commonwealth Bancshares, Inc.

The auctions were to begin at 9 a.m. (1300 GMT) and close at 6:30 p.m. (2230 GMT).