FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-U.S. Treasury to sell stock in seven banks
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 5, 2012 / 1:30 PM / in 5 years

CORRECTED-U.S. Treasury to sell stock in seven banks

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Clarifies figure in fourth paragraph)

WASHINGTON, June 5 (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury Department on Tuesday said it will auction off several preferred stock investments in seven banks that received government assistance at the height of the financial crisis.

The Treasury said it expects to commence the auctions of preferred stock purchased through the Troubled Asset Relief Program, or TARP, on or about June 11.

The seven banks are Ameris Bankcorp, Farmers Capital Bank Corp, First Capital Bankcorp Inc, First Defiance Financial Corp, LNB Bancorp Inc , Taylor Capital Group and United Bankcorp Inc .

So far, the government has recouped about $264 billion from its bank programs under TARP, the bailout initiative launched during the financial crisis, the Treasury said.

The offerings will be carried out using a modified Dutch auction process, according to the Treasury, which establishes a market price by allowing investors to submit bids at specified increments. More detailed guidance will be available in prospectuses released before each auction. (Reporting By Margaret Chadbourn; Editing by Andrea Ricci)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.