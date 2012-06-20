FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
US Treasury to sell preferred stock in seven firms
Sections
Featured
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
North Korea
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
U.S. mail carriers emerge as heroes in Puerto Rico recovery
Puerto Rico
U.S. mail carriers emerge as heroes in Puerto Rico recovery
'I can't take this any more:' Thousands more flee Myanmar
Rohingya refugee crisis
'I can't take this any more:' Thousands more flee Myanmar
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 20, 2012 / 8:46 PM / 5 years ago

US Treasury to sell preferred stock in seven firms

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, June 20 (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury said on Wednesday it will sell preferred stock in seven banks acquired during the financial crisis.

The preferred shares are in Fidelity Southern Corp, Firstbank Corp, First Citizens Banc Corp, MetroCorp Bancshares, Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Pulaski Financial Corp and Southern First Bancshares.

Treasury expects auctions for the stocks will begin on or around June 25.

So far, the government has recouped about $264 billion after spending $245 billion in its bank programs under TARP, the bailout initiative launched during the financial crisis, the Treasury said.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.