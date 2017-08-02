FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
35 minutes ago
U.S. Treasury says still considering ultra-long bonds
Economy
August 2, 2017 / 2:26 PM / 35 minutes ago

U.S. Treasury says still considering ultra-long bonds

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Aug 2 (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury said on Wednesday it is still considering the possibility of issuing ultra-long bonds but gave no timing for when it may make a decision.

"We are still looking at the ultra-long," Monique Rollins, Treasury's acting assistant secretary for financial markets, told reporters at a press conference after Treasury's quarterly refunding announcement.

"We're looking at gaining feedback from market participants and we continue to look at the matter," she added. (Reporting by Lindsay Dunsmuir; Editing by Paul Simao)

