REFILE-US Treasury says China yuan move helpful

WASHINGTON, April 15 (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury Department said on Sunday that a wider yuan trading band could help reduce global trade imbalances if it allows more play for market forces.

“China’s decision to widen the daily trading band for its exchange rate, if implemented in a way that allows the value of the exchange rate to reflect market forces, could contribute rebalancing, which would be positive for China, the United States, and the global economy,” a Treasury Department official told Reuters.

The Treasury said the process of correcting a “misalignment” of China’s exchange rate is still incomplete and said more progress was needed.