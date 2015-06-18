FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Obama administration to propose truck emission rules Friday -WSJ
June 18, 2015 / 11:51 PM / 2 years ago

Obama administration to propose truck emission rules Friday -WSJ

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, June 18 (Reuters) - The Obama administration will propose on Friday new standards for big trucks designed to lower fuel costs and cut carbon emissions, the Wall Street Journal reported.

Citing an unnamed person familiar with the case, the newspaper said the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the Transportation Department will announce draft standards for big trucks, including garbage trucks, 18-wheelers and heavy-duty pickup trucks. (Reporting by Mohammad Zargham; Editing by Eric Beech)

