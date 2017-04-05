FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
April 5, 2017 / 7:03 PM / 4 months ago

Preliminary U.S. March truck orders up 41 pct year-on-year -FTR

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DETROIT, April 5 (Reuters) - Preliminary U.S. heavy-duty truck orders rose 41 percent in March from the year-ago month as truck firms returned to buying as they see freight volumes rising after a tough environment in 2016, industry forecaster FTR said on Wednesday.

Orders for Class 8 trucks - the big rigs that haul the majority of America's freight by road - hit 22,800 units, FTR said. It was the third consecutive month of growth.

"March orders are reflective of a more normal Class 8 market in a moderate, freight-driven upcycle," Don Ake, FTR's vice president for commercial vehicles, said in a release. "This reflects growing fleet confidence as they see freight growth returning after a difficult 2016." (Reporting by Nick Carey; Editing by Leslie Adler)

