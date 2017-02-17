(Corrects to "a large chunk" from "majority" in paragraph 2.
Feb 17 Accenture Plc said on Friday it
would create 15,000 jobs in the United States, as IT services
firms brace for a more protectionist U.S. technology visa
program under President Donald Trump.
The company is domiciled in Dublin, Ireland, while a large
chunk of its more than 394,000 employees are in India.
IT services companies came under the spotlight after Trump
said that his administration would focus on creating more jobs
for U.S. workers, who had been affected by the outsourcing of
jobs abroad.
Major IT service companies, particularly those based in
India, use H-1B visas to fly engineers to the United States to
service clients, but some opponents argue they are misusing the
program to replace U.S. jobs.
Accenture said on Friday it would invest $1.4 billion to
train its employees and would open 10 innovation centers in some
U.S. cities.
The newly added jobs will raise the company's U.S. workforce
by 30 percent to more than 65,000 by the end of 2020, the
company said.
The U.S. business accounted for 46 percent of the company's
full-year revenue for the year ended Aug. 31.
