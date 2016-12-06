U.S. aerospace industry urges Trump to help Ex-Im Bank resume work

WASHINGTON, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Dave Melcher, chief executive of the U.S. Aerospace Industries Association, on Tuesday urged President-elect Donald Trump to quickly nominate new board members to the U.S. Export-Import Bank to allow the export financing agency to resume functioning.

Melcher said billions of dollars worth of potential orders were in limbo because the agency's board lacked the necessary number of board members to back important trade deals.

Boeing Co and other companies have raised similar concerns. (Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)