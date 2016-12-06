FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
UPDATE 1-U.S. aerospace industry urges Trump to help Ex-Im Bank resume work
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Shock Tactics
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Wild trading disrupts the market's summertime calm
Exchange-Traded Funds
Wild trading disrupts the market's summertime calm
Charlottesville shrouds Confederate statues
U.S.
Charlottesville shrouds Confederate statues
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 6, 2016 / 8:25 PM / 9 months ago

UPDATE 1-U.S. aerospace industry urges Trump to help Ex-Im Bank resume work

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds quote)

WASHINGTON, Dec 6 (Reuters) - The chief executive of the U.S. Aerospace Industries Association urged President-elect Donald Trump on Tuesday to quickly nominate new board members to the U.S. Export-Import Bank to allow the export financing agency to resume functioning.

Dave Melcher said billions of dollars worth of potential orders were in limbo because the agency's board lacked the necessary number of board members to back important trade deals.

"The Senate can protect American manufacturing jobs by restoring the quorum to the Export-Import Bank's board of directors," Melcher said in a speech before more than 300 industry and media representatives Tuesday in Arlington, Virginia.

Boeing Co, one of the largest U.S. exporters, and other aerospace companies have raised similar concerns. (Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Lisa Shumaker and Peter Cooney)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.